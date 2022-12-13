Yoga For Osteoporosis: 5 Best Asanas To Strengthen Your Bones

Yoga can be a beneficial aid during the treatment of bone diseases like osteoporosis. According to NIH Osteoporosis and Related Bone Diseases, “Osteoporosis is a bone disease that develops when bone mineral density and bone mass decreases, or when the quality or structure of bone changes. This can lead to a decrease in bone strength that can increase the risk of fractures." Even just a few minutes of daily yoga exercises can increase bone density. It can also help to ease symptoms and lower your risk of complications related to the disease.

Check out 5 yoga poses you can practice for healthier bone health:

Advertisement

Vrksasana (Tree Pose)

Stand tall, with your arms raised above your head, as you do in Tadasana or the mountain pose. Bend your right knee and rotate your right thigh outward. Make sure your pelvis does not turn. Take your right foot off the ground and place it above your ankle or knee of your left leg. Bring your palms in front of your chest. Keep your head straight ahead. Repeat on the other side.

Utthita Parsvakonasana (Extended Side Angle Pose)

Your beginning position should look like Virabhadrasana II or the Warrior II pose. From there lengthen your torso and lower your left forearm onto your left thigh. Stretch your right arm up and over your right ear. Now, stretch your right leg straight. Repeat it on your other side.

Advertisement

Salabhasana (Locust Pose)

Lie face-down with your arms alongside your torso. Lift your chest up as you raise your legs and stretch them out behind you. At the same time, lift your upper body without straining. Make sure your arms are stretched out along your torso. Your palms should be facing down.

Advertisement

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-facing dog)

Assume the tabletop position with toes tucked under feet and heels raised. Lengthen your spine and raise it toward the ceiling. Maintain a slight bend in your knees. Make sure your ears should be in line with your upper arms or move your chin towards your chest. Hold the position for up to 1 minute. Repeat it at least 1 to 3 times.

Trikonasana (Triangle pose)

Place your feet slightly wider apart than your hips. Turn your right toe to face forward while you turn your left toe should be at a sideward angle. Keep your palms facing down, and raise your arms until they’re parallel to the floor. Lower your right hand to the floor while your left arm up stretches toward the ceiling. Your palm should face away from your body. Keep your gaze toward the ceiling. Hold the pose for up to 1 minute before repeating it on another side.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here