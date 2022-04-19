Yoga Instructor Anshuka Parwani Shares Yoga Wheel Uses and Benefits

Being one of the most convenient and effective forms of exercise that you can incorporate into your routine, most yoga poses don’t require any equipment. All you need is basically a yoga mat and the right technique to reap the benefits of performing yoga.

But, if you are a beginner and struggling to maintain a good form or want to achieve better flexibility, then you can make use of a yoga wheel. A yoga wheel is versatile equipment that has a number of uses.

Shedding light on the yoga equipment, yoga expert Anshuka Parwani, who has trained several B-town celebs, shared an informative post on her Instagram page.

According to Anshuka, the yoga wheel isn’t a new prop or equipment that has been invented recently. The wheel was first designed in 1978 to help loosen muscles of the back, support the arch of the back, and realign posture while performing yoga.

It is simple equipment with a shape of a narrow wheel that is usually made of plastic, cork, or a combination of materials.

Now that we know what a yoga wheel exactly is, let us look at some of its uses and benefits. While demonstrating the uses of a yoga wheel through pictures, Anshuka also detailed the benefits of incorporating the equipment in a small note.

When used properly, a yoga wheel can help you perform stretching exercises that are otherwise tricky to pull off.

Every yoga asana has a specific form that must be learned to reap its benefits. Now, as some yoga poses can be complex, yoga wheel can be used to keep an upright position and lend support to the body.

Yoga wheel not just improves the flexibility of the pose but helps improve it steadily thus minimizing the chances of injuries.

The equipment can also be used for massaging your body and relieving aches in muscles. Targeting a particular muscle or muscle group by rolling the wheel under it can help strengthen it and maintain an overall good posture during asanas.

