Yoga to Pilates, 5 Weight Loss Exercises for Elderlies

Eating healthy and spending some time in the gym or working out at home is essential for people of all age groups. However, it’s all the more important for senior citizens to keep an eye on their eating habits and avoid weight gain.

Being overweight puts a lot of pressure on the internal organs like the kidney and heart and increases the risk of joint pain. So to get rid of this problem, one needs to manage their weight. So if you are in your 60s, we got you covered with these exercises.

Yoga: Yoga helps burn calories, increase mobility and flexibility. And therefore, yoga is one of the best ways to shed kilos for elderlies. Performing yoga regularly helps adults to sleep well at night, pass their bowel easily and calm their minds.

Walking: Walking is the best option for senior citizens to lose weight easily. It also keeps one active. It also increases joint mobility. Walking for 30 mins is enough to get in shape.

Pilates: Pilates is an excellent workout for weight loss as well as recovering from injury. It helps increase core strength, reduce back pain, improve posture, and burn calories.

Bodyweight workout: Senior citizens face difficulty workout with heavy weights so they are recommended to perform bodyweight exercises such as squats, lunges and crunches instead of lifting exercises. These exercises help them get rid of their bone and joint pains.

Aerobics: Exercises like aqua jogging, leg lifting, arm curls and flutter kicks help elderlies to put less stress on their joints and lose weight easily.

These exercises are to be performed daily for at least 15 minutes. Along with this, one needs to eat healthy food with fewer calories to avoid weight gain. Stay healthy, stay safe.

