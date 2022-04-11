Yoghurt to Legumes, Foods For Quick Weight Loss

Eating food items high in protein has several benefits, including muscle building, weight loss etc. Eating protein is beneficial but having a balanced diet is an essential part of staying healthy. Eating a protein-rich diet helps you lose weight because you stop overeating. Here is a list of some foods you can include in your daily meals to burn calories.

1. Yogurt: Yogurt is not just delicious but also a scientifically proven method to burn body fat. Yoghurt contains conjugated linoleic acid, which promotes fat burning. Secondly, probiotics naturally found in the yoghurt support good gut bacteria, the key to any weight loss programme.

2. Oats: A part of a balanced diet, oatmeal is a great weight loss tool. The fibre and protein content in oats enhances satiety and keeps one full for long hours. As oats provide more protein, more fibre, and less sugar, it is a great food for weight loss.

Advertisement

3. Legumes: Legumes is high in both fibre and protein. And this makes them a good choice to be a part of a weight-loss diet because it helps stay full for a long duration.

4. Vegetables: Green vegetables are always good for health. But vegetables like lettuce, asparagus, broccoli, spinach, cucumber and onions are all great at burning fats.

5. Nuts: Nuts are a great snack. Having a handful of almonds, peanuts, walnuts or pecans helps you eat less in later meals, thereby helping weight loss.

6. Green Tea: Glugging a mug of green tea can do wonders for the waistline. It is the best fat burning food out of all. Green tea is loaded with antioxidants which help speed up metabolism. Green tea also contains a small amount of caffeine, which speeds up the metabolism rate.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.