You Are No Less Than Anyone; Here Are Six Ways To Boost Your Self-Confidence

Self-confidence plays an important role in living a happy and successful life. It increases one’s mental health, which is equally important for staying healthy. According to researchers, self-confidence enhances a person’s abilities on decision making and makes him judicious on important matters. This in turn helps an individual in both professional and personal spheres.

Here are the benefits of self-confidence and how you can gain self-confidence to live a prosperous life.

>Benefits of self-confidence

>Better Performance: Instead of wasting time and energy worrying of not being good, you can channelize the same energy to achieve your target. Thus it will help you perform better and be more confident.

>Healthy Relation: Self-confidence helps you understand yourself and also helps you to understand others. If you feel you are not getting what you deserve, self-confidence gives you the strength to walk away.

>Openness to try new things: When you start believing in yourself, you are likely to try new things. Whether you apply for a promotion or sign up for a cooking class, self-confidence helps you to acknowledge your abilities.

>Facing difficulties: Self-confidence increases your ability to face difficulties and to fight and overcome any challenge in life.

>Here are six ways to increase self-confidence

>Stop comparing yourself to others: A 2018 study published in ‘Personality and Individual Differences’ says that there is a direct link between envy and the way you feel about yourself. Researchers found that people who compared themselves to others experienced jealousy and felt low about themselves. When you feel you are comparing yourself to someone, remind yourself that it is not right to do so. Everyone is running their own race and life is not a competition.

>Positive people: People you spend time with influence your thoughts and attitudes. If you feel bad about yourself after hanging out with someone, then it’s time to say goodbye to them. Surround yourself with people who love you and want the best from and for you.

>Good Health: If you are misusing your body then you will never feel good about yourself. A healthy and fit body boosts self-confidence. Always have a healthy diet. Exercise regularly as a 2016 study published in Neuropsychiatric Disease and Treatment found that regular physical activity improves a person’s body image and makes him or her feel more confident when they have a fit body. Meditation also helps boost a person’s self-confidence.

>Being kind to self: Be empathetic to yourself on making a mistake or on suffering a setback. Researchers say that self-compassion also boosts one’s confidence.

>Positive self-talk: Always tell yourself that you can do it and stop saying to yourself that ‘I can’t handle this or this is impossible’. Repeatedly saying I can do this to yourself will boost your confidence.

>Face your fear: Fighting your fears helps you to gain self-confidence. If you’re afraid you’ll embarrass yourself on several occasions. Instead of running away from fears, face the uncertainty and challenges. Even if you fail it will be a new experience for you.

