You Can Now Get Hailey Bieber's Stunning 'Glazed Donut Nails' At Home

In case you had no idea about the biggest fashion trend this spring, we are here to tell you that it is the season for all things glazed. Yes, you heard that right- from skin to nails, celebrities are obsessed with having and nailing the glazed donut look.

The absolute queen of all things fancy and nice, Hailey Bieber is also hooked on this trend. The supermodel and proprietor of Rhode Skin is often seen flaunting her glazed donut nails and fans cannot seem to get enough of it.

Advertisement

But, if you have been wanting the same then your luck is definitely in favour because Hailey’s Los Angeles-based nail artist Zola Ganzorigt took to Instagram to share details behind the chic look.

You guessed it right, the first step to achieving these stunning nails is by removing the old polish first and then soaking the fingertips in lukewarm water, once done you can start with glazing your nails, here is how-

You need to apply the base coat first. Next, you can apply a coat of milky white, absolutely shimmer-less nail paint. Once done you can coat your nail with a fine layer of shimmery white nail paint. Leave your nails to dry for at least 12-15 minutes. The last step is to finish up this look by applying cuticle oil and hand creme so that the nail paint lasts longer.

So, with the holiday season approaching, are you ready to try this at home and stun everyone around you?

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here