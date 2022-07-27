You can tackle travel anxiety with these go-to apps

With the pandemic receding, governments all over the world have eased travel restrictions. This has given an opportunity for tourists to pack their bags and head out for a quick getaway. However, many people suffer from anxiety associated with travelling. In clinical terms, this is known as hodophobia.

Travel anxiety can include fear of uncertain situations or other challenges associated with travelling. The rise of COVID-19 cases in different parts of the world has made people long for a return to normalcy. This has only increased the anxiety associated with travelling. By conducting proper research, you can ease your fear of the unknown. You just have to seek out reliable and scientific sources that can help you make informed decisions regarding travel.

Despite all these tips, many people are not able to muster the courage to pack their bags and go on a vacation. While one can always seek professional help, many don’t know that technology can also help them overcome anxiety related to travel. From tracking flight delays to organising all your travel documents in one place, these apps offer you a stress-free travel experience. These apps are available both on iOS and Android platforms.

Advertisement

TravelBuddy: Travel Buddy runs on sophisticated algorithms to match potential travellers and travel providers based on their interests, location, and demographic data. Travel Buddy shows you personalised results on your social media feed so that you can make informed travel decisions.

Soar: Several people have a fear of flying. Soar app is for such people as it soothes anxiety related to air travel. This unique app has a G-Force meter which shows the user that there is no threat to the plane in turbulence. The app also reveals info about flight maintenance.

PackPoint: PackPoint helps tourists creating a customised list of what you’ll need for your vacation. You just need to enter your destination, travel dates, length of stay, and what activities you intend to do. If you enter activities like hiking or swimming, then the app will create a custom packing list for you accordingly.

Advertisement

Trail Wallet: Trail Waller can help you manage the budget on your trip. Trail Wallet is a user-friendly travel expense tracker where you can organise your expenses and set a daily budget for your trip. However, this app is only available on iOS devices. Android users can use a similar app TrabeePocket.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here