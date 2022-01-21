You Have Cold if You are Experiencing Pain in These Body Parts

We often catch a cold in the winter season, and that’s why we keep our hands and feet, ears, and throat covered with warm or woollen clothes. The reason? It is mostly through these organs that we catch a cold.

When we are attacked by a cold, some parts of our body start aching. Recognising symptoms arising due to cold can ensure its right treatment at the right time. Let’s take a deep dive:

Sore throat

When we get a cold, phlegm builds up in our throat, causing pain there. As a result, in the winter, it’s advisable to wear a muffler or something similar to cover the neck. In addition, if you have a sore throat caused by a cold, take medicine and sip warm water. Stay away from cold foods.

Chest pain

When we get a cold, phlegm piles up in our chest, restricting our blood flow. Tension in the chest rises as a result, and we experience chest pain. Take hot water and other hot things, as well as medicines. Additionally, inhaling steam provides significant relief from the condition of chest pain.

Back Pain

The muscles in our waist often get stiffened due to cold. This is another typical cold-related issue. Exercising daily during the winter season might bring significant relief from back pain. Regular exercise ensures that our waist blood circulation remains healthy.

Joint pain

Joint pain also starts due to cold. We can get rid of this problem through exercise and massage on the joints. Joint pain in winter is a common problem. So, exercise regularly in winters. A brisk walk or stretching exercises prove to be especially helpful in relieving the problem of joint pain.

Headache

When it comes to colds, the most common symptom is a headache. Hence, we must wear a cap or muffler when going out in the cold. Excessive cold in the head can cause life-threatening issues such as brain haemorrhage. As a result, we should cover our heads with warm clothing in the winter.

During the winter, we should eat more fruits and vegetables that are high in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Amla, Orange, Tomato, Cabbage, and so on. They boost our immunity and, as a result, safeguard us from having colds to a large extent. Apart from that, drinking turmeric milk regularly will help you avoid getting a cold. In addition, including things like ginger, garlic, jaggery, dates, or millet in your diet throughout the winter months will help you avoid getting a cold.

Massage the area where the pain is caused by the cold with lukewarm olive oil for pain relief. Keep drinking lukewarm water in between to avoid dehydration and stiffness in our joints induced by it. To avoid dehydration and stiffness in the joints caused by it, keep drinking lukewarm water in between.

If we take care of the aforementioned few things and develop a habit of exercising frequently, we will be able to overcome the problems of pain caused by cold in various sections of the body.

