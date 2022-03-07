‘You Literally Just Film And Train’: Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz On Physical Transformation For Batman

The journey of the character from the script to the screen takes a lot of effort. Not only does the actor imbibes the role mentally, but the physicality of the character is also mirrored by the artist.

While some roles may not ask much, characters like Batman require a great deal of training and a stringent diet to carry the superhero body that fascinates fans. And it seems that Robert Pattinson has left no stone unturned in wearing the Batman skin.

In an interview with On Demand Entertainment, Pattinson, along with his co-star Zoe Kravitz, shared the details of the efforts pertaining to the training and diet that went into Pattinson’s transformation as the caped crusader. The host throws a question at the duo and asks, “Was this the hardest you have ever had to train for a role?" pointing at the physical activeness of the two actors.

To which Pattinson replies, “I never want to see a piece of white boiled fish with just lemon on top ever again," and breaks into laughter. The English actor adds that the training is fun “once you get good at it" and admits that, after a point, one feels bad if they are not training. Both the actors also mention how once the shooting is over, the maintenance is seldom done.

Kravitz also chimes in and spills some details about their experience. “Three months of training beforehand, and then you have to keep it up, so you literally just film and train. That is the only thing that we did," she says.

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman was released on March 4 and is already breaking box office records. The movie, from myriad vantage points, is being touted as Pattinson’s chance to shed off the Twilight image and emerge in a brand-new avatar.

