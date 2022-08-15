You Must Visit These Nightclubs In Goa If You Are A True-Blue Party Animal!

Goa is one of the most preferred destinations in India for travellers who love to party. Whether it is a vacation or a bachelorette, most Indians love to visit Goa to enjoy its nightlife.

However, travellers often find it difficult to sort the list of best nightclubs in the union territory. So, if you are planning to visit Goa anytime soon, then you must add these nightclubs to your checklist:

Antares, Vagator Beach

This popular club is one of Goa’s coolest places to visit. The club, situated at the cliffs of Vagator Beach, not only provides the perfect ambience but also captures the essence of the Goan culture. It has an attached restaurant which is popular among tourists as it serves the best Italian, continental, and Indian dishes.

Hilltop, Vagator beach, North Goa

Hilltop is one of Goa’s oldest and most happening nightclubs, with gates open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. One can have a lot of fun and spend an all-nighter with some old-school vibes. On weekends, this club hosts some lively and awesome night parties.

Sin Q Night Club, Candolim

If you prefer going to clubs that play diverse music and have an open air-space bar, then you must visit this place. This club, which opened a few years ago, boasts lively vibes that make one want to dance all night.

Shiva Valley

It is located on Anjuna Beach and is a large shack that attracts a good crowd. This place has one of Goa’s best music. You could sit on the beach for hours just watching the waves with a drink in your hand. It’s not your typical nightclub.

Club Cabana, Arpora Hills

This club, located on the top of Arpora Hills, is one of the best nightclubs in Go. The dazzling dance floors, diverse music and neon lights add to its enchantment. The club has a large outdoor pool and an open bar.

Silent Noise Club

Have you seen the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil? If yes, you may have already figured out what kind of club this is. It is located in South Goa and is popular due to its unique concept of grooving to the music with headphones on. The club has hosted many top-tier DJs.

