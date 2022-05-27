You Won’t Neglect Arbi After Knowing These Health Benefits

Arbi, or taro root, is one of the most neglected vegetables in Indian households. The rough and earthy-surfaced vegetable has a plain taste and doesn’t pop up on most food menus. But it’s less well known that eating arbi has a number of benefits that you might miss out on if you don’t eat it.

Arbi is scientifically known as Colocasia esculenta and belongs to the plant family of Araceae. The boring-looking vegetable is considered a powerhouse of nutrients. It is loaded with those essential nutrients that most people don’t get enough of through their diet.

These include fiber, vitamin B6, vitamin E, phosphorus, magnesium, and manganese, among others. Including arbi in your diet can help improve your health and keep many health issues at bay. Some of the benefits of eating arbi are listed below.

Eye health

Arbi, or taro root, has antioxidants like beta-carotene and cryptoxanthin that help strengthen your eyes and promote eye health. These antioxidants tend to slow down the rate at which the cells in your eye age and stop macular degeneration and cataracts from happening.

Immunity

Arbi is loaded with minerals like vitamin C, which is essential for boosting the immune system. If you eat the vegetable often, it will make sure your body gets enough vitamin C and will also help you fight off sickness.

Blood sugar

Arbi contains two types of carbohydrates, namely fibre and resistant starch, that are found to be beneficial in maintaining blood sugar levels in the body. Humans cannot digest starch, so it is not absorbed and doesn’t affect blood sugar levels. Eating arbi slows the digestion process, preventing sudden sugar spikes after meals.

Weight loss

If you add arbi to your daily diet, it might help you lose weight in a healthy way.As the vegetable slows down the digestion process, it keeps the stomach for longer. This prevents you from overeating and consuming excess calories that lead to weight gain.

Heart health

Studies have found that people who eat more fibre are at a lower risk of developing heart disease. Arbi is rich in fibre that also lowers the cholesterol level in the body. It also contains potassium, which aids in stress relief and heart rate control.

