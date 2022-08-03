Your Delicious Kheer Puri Recipe For Nag Panchami is Here

Kheer and Puri is one of the traditional Indian dishes. It is made at most festivals and is also offered to God, especially on the occasion of Nag Panchami. This dish is very tasty and healthy as well. If you are worried about how to make this dish at home on the occasion of Nag Panchami, don’t worry we have got for you the easiest recipe to make it.

Ingredients:

Milk- 2 litres

Rice- 200 grams

Sugar- 250 grams

Cardamom- 5

Cashew Nuts- 10

Almonds- 10

All-purpose flour- 250 grams

Refined Oil

Salt (as per taste)

Procedure:

Step 1: First, to make kheer, soak the almonds in water overnight so that you could peel them easily. Cut the almonds and cashews into small pieces. And wash the rice for kheer.

Step 2: Keep a vessel on the gas stove and pour milk into it. When the milk starts boiling, add rice to it. After a while, add sugar as per taste.

Step 3: When all the things are mixed well, add almonds, cashew, and cardamom. Let it cook for 10 minutes.

Step 4: In a while, your kheer will be ready. You can take it out and keep it cool down.

Step 5: Now to make puri, first put the flour in a vessel. Add a little oil to it and knead it well so that the puris turn out soft.

Step 6: Now heat refined oil in a pan and add the puris and fry them well.

Now your kheer puri is ready. You can offer it to God on the occasion of Nag Panchami and take it as prasad and enjoy it with your whole family.

