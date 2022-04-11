Your Eyes Reveal a Lot About Your Health, Here’s How

Did you know that eyes reveal a lot about your health conditions? Yes, the eyes can provide a detailed insight into your health, provided one knows how to read them. Knowing these signs can help you detect the complication at an early stage, hence it can be cured. Therefore, today we bring you 6 health conditions that the eyes can reveal:

Cancer

Your eyes can indicate that there might be a possibility of breast cancer in the body. When the cancerous cells start spreading in parts of the body, the signs may even appear in the eyes. Abnormal lesions or masses/tumors in the middle layer of tissue in the wall of the eye indicates that the cancerous cells have spread to the eyes. Blurry vision, eye pain, or seeing flashes or floaters are some signs of breast cancer. Damaged Retina

Little pecks are often seen moving around the field of vision, these are called floaters. But a sudden increase in the number of these floaters hit towards a retinal tear or detachment. Notably, these signs should not be ignored as over time they might cause grave damage to your eyes. Diabetes

Though blurry vision is an eye problem, it is also associated with Type 2 diabetes. Chronic high blood sugar level puts strain on the blood vessels, which leads to specks of blood in the back of the eyes, meaning that the blood sugar level has reached a dangerous level and hence requires immediate attention. Even after this, if the glucose level is left untreated, it can lead to blindness. Jaundice

We have seen parents spotting jaundice by merely looking at our eyes. This is because the whites of your eyes turn yellow which indicates that one is suffering from jaundice. Jaundice occurs due to excessive bilirubin, which is a yellow compound formed from the breakdown of red blood cells, in the blood. High cholesterol

If you don’t keep your cholesterol levels in check, they can gradually build up in your eyes. If your cholesterol level shoots up, a white, gray, or blue ring gets formed around the iris. Though a similar ring is formed due to ageing, another reason could be a high cholesterol level. If at any age a ring gets formed in your eyes, get your cholesterol level tested. Infection

A white spot on your cornea can be a sign of corneal infection. Usually people who wear contact lenses instead of glasses, are most likely to witness it. Contaminated lenses with bacteria or fungus can be the root cause of the infection, but if not treated it can lead to corneal scarring and pain.

