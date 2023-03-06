Your Makeup Guide For A Flawless Glowing Skin

Not everyone is blessed with flawless skin. If you belong to this lot, there’s no need to worry. Thanks to hydrating sticks, mists, dewy highlighters, and light foundation formula, achieving glowing skin has become quite easy. The world is currently swaying between two makeup trends- a glam look that includes bold lips and feline eyeliner. Then there’s a hydrated look with glowing skin and flushed cheeks. Makeup is all about highlighting the best features of your face to draw attention to them. But to get it right, it’s important to prep your skin.

Here are a few tricks to make your skin look flawless and hydrated:

Advertisement

Switch your makeup routine as per skin requirement

Every day, your skin will have different requirements. Some days it will be too puffy, dry, or too oily. Your makeup routine needs to adapt to these changes as well. Invest in makeup with various coverage, 2-3 different shades of concealers to tackle redness, acne or pigmentation and buy a good hydrating stick.

Regular skin care products is your primer

Prepping the skin is fundamental for glowing skin. You can add all the sheen you want, but your skin will look healthy and radiant only if you are religiously following the skincare regime. Before you apply the first layer of the makeup, make sure to wash your skin with a cleanser followed by a gentle scrub or a peel-off. After you pat your skin dry, apply your daily serums. Use a jade or a quartz face roller to lock the moisture in and depuff your skin. You can skip the primer if you want and start off with your foundation or concealer.

Shade-matching is crucial

Advertisement

Whether you want to go all-glam or keep it au naturel, shade-matching the foundation is important for flawless skin. It looks seamless throughout. If you find the perfect foundation, great. But if not, you can always mix a couple of shades to get the right skin tone.

Highlighter for a natural glow

Advertisement

To get a natural glow, the correct placement of a highlighter is the key. Use a cream highlighter or a stick and apply it on the bridge of the nose where the eyebrows meet. Swatch a little on your cheeks for some shine. To give a more contoured look, add a hint of it to your jawline as well. You can add the highlighter with your moisturizer or foundation and add a sheen to your face to look hydrated.

Switch the makeup tools

You do not have to always play by the rule book when it comes to makeup. It’s all about being creative and having fun. Chuck your foundation brush and choose a beauty blender or a powder brush for a nice finish. Dab the eyeshadow with your fingers if you want. Keep switching between various tools to achieve the perfect flawless skin that you deserve.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here