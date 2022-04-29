Your Pets Could be Allergic to Their Food, Look for These Symptoms

Simple gestures like patting your dog are good to show that you love him. But, feeding him anything without a thought can prove to be detrimental for his health.

Just like humans, who witness allergic reactions in their bodies after eating certain foods like nuts and leafy vegetables, even some pets can have food allergies. Experts suggest that a pet can become allergic to a food at any age even if he is on the same diet for a long time.

A pet suffers from a food allergy when his body’s immune system mistakes the food for an intruder which then triggers an immune response. The allergies in different pets like cats and dogs can range from diarrhea, itchy skin or ear, to some severe reactions.

Due to this, it becomes crucial that you look for certain indications in your pet’s appearance or behavior to determine if he is allergic to his food. Below are some symptoms that most pets, allergic to food, are likely to suffer from.

Itching

If your pet is allergic to something he has eaten, he can suffer from irritated or itchy skin. This is the most common type of allergy in pets and can happen anywhere in the body. For cats, itching is usually seen on the head and neck while in dogs, it can be in places like ears, paws, stomach, and rear end.

Skin reactions

Dogs can develop hives or urticaria around 6-24 hours after they eat something they are allergic to. These red bumps that are itchy and can be seen easily if your dog has short hair. Meanwhile, cats can develop fluid-filled small lumps over months.

Digestive issues

Pets can also suffer from digestive or gastrointestinal issues after eating allergic food. The symptoms can include vomiting, diarrhea, and gas.

Infections

If your dog is suffering from repeated infections in his paws and ears then it is possible that he is sensitive to certain food that you are feeding him. However, this is different from food allergy as here the reaction is not due to a triggered immune response.

According to veterinary experts, there are some foods that are more likely to cause an allergic reaction in your pet. These include chicken, fish, egg, beef, and dairy products. Others that can also cause allergies are wheat, corn, barley, rice, and oats.

Once you spot an allergic reaction in your pet, it is advised that you take him to the vet and apprise him about his eating habits and diet.

