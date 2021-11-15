Your Screen Time Could be Pushing You Closer to Stroke Risks: Study

It would not be an exaggeration to say that today both aspects of our life, work and leisure, depend heavily on on-screen usage. The modern work culture requires us to work on computer screens for a long duration, at times, without any break. The expansion of digital services and devices has shrunk the world to screens and we are hooked to it. While the rise in screen usage time has been happening for the past few years, the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to an exponential jump.

The increased screen usage started showing the impact on our mental and physical health leaving us with eye strain, neck pain, anxiety obesity and other health complications. And if a recent medical study is to be believed, the increase in screen time also brings closer to the danger of strokes.

The study, published in the Stroke Journal of the American Stroke Association, showed that adults below the age of 60 and increased screen time were prone to strokes than those who are physically active

The report suggested that a single hour of screen time could bring a person’s life expectancy by 22 minutes and push them closer to the risk of heart ailments and cancer. Another UK-based study pointed towards a correlation between stroke and screen usage. It highlighted the possibility of a stroke was higher in case of screen usage continued for 2 hours. In case, the continuous screen usage went beyond two hours, it could be categorised as addiction and that added another 20 per cent risk of strokes

The findings are indeed alarming as the screen usage time, especially for youngsters has been on the rise. The young generation is known to be glued to the screen of their mobile phones, laptops, constantly and this might push them to unwarranted health issues.

The blue light coming out of screens reduces Melatonin production, the hormone released at night which is associated with control of the sleep-wake cycle. This disturbs the routine of the body and makes it difficult for people to get up on sleep on time

How do you tackle the challenge?

Reduce your screen time by taking frequent breaks during work and otherwise. Incorporate physical activities into your routine and this doesn’t necessarily mean hitting the gym. Starting off with morning, even walks and some yoga will surely help you towards better health.

