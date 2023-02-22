Your Visit To Northeastern States Won’t be Complete Without These Local Cuisines

The Northeast of India is a fascinating confluence of many cultures and ethnic groups. Their rich cultural heritage is as unique as their flavours and meals. They frequently use simple yet flavorful fresh vegetables like bamboo shoots, bhut jolokia, and local greens in their cuisine. The simple yet delicious local cuisines from the northeastern states are a reflection of the lively way of life of the ethnic communities.

Despite the fact that many recipes contain meat, it could be surprising to experience how light and delicious they are. To enhance the flavour, mustard oil and locally available herbs as well as spices are used in the preparation of the delicacies. The cooking techniques in the northeastern states involve the traditional practices and are all about making the food light and tasty.

If you wish to experiment with this cuisine, here are a few dishes:

Kangshoi From Manipur

Ingredients:

1 big potato, small onion, and medium tomato

100 grams of spinach (or any leaf)

1-inch ginger

4 garlic cloves

3 green chillies

4 to 5 pieces of dry meat or dry fish

1 tablespoon of mustard or cooking oil

Procedure:

Chop the potato and slice the tomatoes, onions, and chilies finely. Grind the garlic and ginger. Put tomatoes, potatoes, onions, chili, dry fish, or meat in a saucepan. Add water inside the pan until it is two-thirds full. Boil the mixture and add salt and mustard oil. After 10 minutes, add ginger and garlic to the mixture. Roast the dry fish until it turns golden brown. Add Spinach and roasted pieces of fish or meat. Boil the mixture for two or three minutes and it’s ready to eat!

Masor Tenga From Assam

Ingredients:

1 kilograms fish

1 teaspoon mustard seeds and a stalk of coriander leaves

4 green chilies

2 teaspoon salt

1/2 kilograms tomato

250 ml mustard oil2 medium potato1 tablespoon rice flour

2 teaspoon turmeric

Procedure:

Wash and cut the fish properly in medium sizes. Add turmeric powder and salt to the fish. Fry the fish in mustard oil until it turns crisp and golden. Boil the tomatoes and potatoes until they are both soft and tender. Turn the tomatoes into puree by mashing them. Add one tablespoon of oil to a fresh pan and add fried fish. Mustard seeds should be added and let to fry until the mustard seeds sputter and the chilies become brown.

Then, add the salt to the pan along with the pureed tomatoes. Boil the combination. Stir the fish pieces that have been fried. If needed, add a little water. To thicken the curry, stir in a slurry of rice flour. Add freshly chopped coriander before extinguishing the flame. And you are ready to eat!

Bhangui from Tripura

Ingredients:

500 gms sun-dried Guria rice (or similar sticky rice)

1-inch-long piece of ginger

1 large onion

125 gms oil

3 Bhangui / banana leaves

Salt as per taste

Procedure

Let the rice soak for an hour or so. Drain the water completely, then spread it out on a platter for a few minutes. In a bowl, thoroughly combine the rice, onions, ginger, ghee, and salt. Form banana leaf cones and fill them with the rice mixture until they are 3/4 full. The cone’s top should be sealed up and tied with string. No rice should escape or water should enter the cone. Fill a large vessel with water, then submerge the cones inside for about 30 minutes. Let it boil. Remove it from the water after 30 minutes. Let it cool and unwrap the rice cones. And you are done.

