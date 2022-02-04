Zayn Malik Is The Perfect Fashion Inspiration For You This Winter Season

British singer Zayn Malik is quite experimental when it comes to his fashion choices. Besides being an impressive singer and songwriter, Zayn also expresses his creativity through his style sense. Zayn’s former One Direction colleague Harry Styles might be acing the Gucci looks, but the Bradford-born artist knows how a simple pair of jeans can be elevated to dapper street wear.

Let us take a look at some of Zayn’s impressive fashion choices over the years:

The 29-year-old singer certainly knows how to pull off a formal look without compromising on his creative persona. Case in point, this look from his Better music video where he is wearing a navy blue suit over white shirt with his top buttons undone and opting for a French tuck at the hem.

For his recent music video Vibez which came out in 2021, the singer opted for a snuggled look as he wore a hooded shearling coat. This is a fashion move recommended for those who want to ace their winter look. The jacket comes with a retro charm and a timeless aesthetic, without compromising on practicality since they are warm.

The singer certainly knows how to bring back the 90s fashion. Seen here in an all-black Matrix inspired look, Zayn is walking along with supermodel and former partner Gigi Hadid. Zayn wore the extra-long overcoat which came with a satin-blend, over black underlayers. The singer completed his look with fierce footwear and tiny shades.

If you are looking for some debonair fashion inspiration, this look by Zayn will certainly come in handy. In 2018, the singer wore a DB/knit combo to watch his then partner Hadid walk in Tom Ford’s New York Fashion Week show. A versatile roll neck would certainly work wonders for winter fashion.

Finally we have the iconic Met Gala look served by Zayn in 2016. The singer showed up to the fashion night of the year with Hadid in Tommy Hilfiger creation. Zayn elevated his look for the night with metal arms accessory.

Which of these looks have managed to inspire you?

