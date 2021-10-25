Zendaya Looks Hot in this Strappy Dress During Dune's After Party, See Pics

Hollywood actress Zendaya is a modern-day pop culture icon. Besides her impressive acting skills, which made her the youngest actress to win an Emmy Award in 2020, the 25-year-old is also a fashion icon. During her latest movie Dune’s promotions and red carpet appearances, Zendaya has enchanted netizens with her style.

For the after-party night of her latest film Dune, which also stars Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya once again outdid herself. The actress wore a strappy cut-out creation by Nensi Dojaka creation with flowy sheer panels and a heart design. Completing her look in the heart dress, the actress added a zing of glamour for the night, with her side-swept hair and glittery eye makeup.

Posting the picture of Zendaya in her creation, the young Albanian designer complimented the actress and wrote in her Instagram caption, “Zendaya in a custom heart-dress. Was waiting for more pics but I couldn’t. So so so excited for this moment. Thank you so endlessly much Law Roach for your beautiful vision and this incredible opportunity to dress breathtaking Zendaya. Thank you so much Zendaya for making this dress even more beautiful."

During the press tour of her latest movie with filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, Zendaya showcased a range of fashion moments. It is no surprise that the actress pulled off all the creative looks with panache.

For her London leg of Dune promotions, Zendaya had worn a corseted chain harness from Vivienne Westwood and checkered brown wrap skirt, which she paired with neutral pumps. The metallic harness was made from oxidized brass, and the Bogolan fabric skirt was printed with natural dye which was created in collaboration with the Ethical Fashion Initiative. Zendaya styled her hair with bangs to frame her face, letting the rest of her hair hang loose.

Here are some of her recent red carpet looks which will surely turn you into a Zendaya fan:

Which Zendaya look has got you swooning over the actress?

