Zurich to Bern, Places You Must Explore on Your Switzerland Trip

Most of us dreamt of visiting Switzerland in our childhood. We have grown up watching Bollywood films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge which romanticized Switzerland. Several other iconic movies have been shot in the most beautiful parts of Switzerland. Therefore, if your dream of exploring the stunning European nation comes true, you should know some of the most scenic places in Switzerland.

Additionally, the government of Switzerland has decided to lift nearly all COVID-19 restrictions for travellers from low-risk countries. Therefore, we’ve put together a list of places worth exploring on your Switzerland trip.

Zurich- Switzerland’s largest city is known for its beautiful churches, lakes, theatres and happening nightlife.

Geneva – Apart from being the headquarters of the United Nations, Geneva is known for its delicious food. You can also purchase exquisite watches and chocolates from Geneva.

Bern – Bern is the city to visit if you love history, culture, and architecture. Bern is among the best places to go to Switzerland. You can click some beautiful pictures with your loved ones in this scenic city.

Lucerne – Lucerne offers scenic views of snow-clad peaks and you can even take a cruise on Lake Lucerne. The picture-perfect scenery of this city makes it look like it came straight out of a painting.

Lausanne – Lausanne is known for its natural charm. While in Lausanne, you can experience the spectacular landscape and soak in the pristine beauty of snow-clad peaks. You can also visit the 12th-century Cathedral of Notre Dame of Lausanne.

Basal – Basel is a perfect city for a romantic honeymoon. You can explore the stunning flora and fauna of the city and witness the beautiful lilac flowers along the stunning Rhine River.

