A college for all-round development of sanitation workers

The sanitation workers responsible for keeping our cities clean often face critical health issues. The manual cleaning of toilets, handling of solid and liquid waste along with maintenance of sewerage systems exposes the sanitation workers to greater health risks. The financial constraints and the socio-cultural barriers also worsen their position in the society.

Despite being at the forefront of leading the drive for a clean and healthy India the sanitation workers are often seen as non-dignified workers. Lack of water supply and poor maintenance of public toilets often force them to manually clean the community sanitation facilities. Though the sanitation workers are behind maintaining hygiene of public spaces in our cities, most of them lack access to safe drinking water and sanitation facilities.

Looking at the plight of sanitation workers in India, Reckitt, the British Health and Hygiene products giant, has launched several initiatives to elevate the conditions of this marginalised section of workers.

Around 3200 sanitation workers have been trained at the Toilet College in Aurangabad, Maharashtra within the first year of its establishment. The college, second of its kind in India, was founded in August 2018 by Reckitt in association with World Toilet Organisation (WTO) of Singapore and Jagaran Pehel, an NGO. The Toilet College has been established to provide sanitation workers with a dignified livelihood, access to basic rights and improve their self-esteem.

The college operates as a knowledge sharing platform with an aim to uplift the lives of the sanitation workers. All the 3200 workers trained by the college have now been provided with placement with various organisations. The college educates the sanitation workers about their rights, health hazards, use of technology and alternate livelihood skills.

The first toilet college in India was established by Reckitt in association with WTO in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand in 2015. In the first batch, for which classes started in March 2016, 50 sanitation workers were trained.

Now Reckitt, plans to expand the ‘Harpic World Toilet College’ to five other states, of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Through this expansion, the college aims to equip over 7,000 sanitation workers in one year to lead dignified lives.

The new campuses will provide comprehensive training and post-placement assistance to the sanitation workers. This way, thousands of workers will have opportunities for alternate livelihoods. At the end of the course, workers would be eligible to secure jobs in reputed global, national and local organisations.

The Toilet College offers a two-year programme and three hours of daily classes to each batch of 25-30 for five days a week. While the classes for women students are held in the afternoon shift from —1 pm to 4 pm, men attend the session in the evening shift— from 4 pm to 7 pm.

The curriculum at the Toilet College covers subjects around acceptance of toilets, cleaning methods, capacity development and more. The vocational training program will provide the sanitation workers access to use different tools, ranging from technical training to soft skills to career counselling as well as partnership development and will promote entrepreneurship in the sanitation value chain.

The Toilet College has received numerous awards, including the UNDP award for best social mobility programme, for its work towards safe water, sanitation and hygiene.

