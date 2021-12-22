A college for sanitation workers: Inspiring stories of transformation

For some, it’s the most repulsive thing they’ve ever done; for others, it’s the only way they can earn a livelihood. Over 500,000 manual scavengers across the country clean, carry and dispose of human excreta. The sanitation workers clean everything from drains and sewers to septic tanks and railway tracks. However, they struggle to make their ends meet and face social stigma despite leading the cleanliness drives.

Ram, as a manual scavenger, was ignored and treated badly for as long as he could remember. Ram Namdev Lokhande had no semblance of how to conduct himself and was consumed by abuse and addictions. What followed Ram’s training at Harpic World Toilet College in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad wasn’t just upskilling and a housekeeping position at a hospital, but an entire shift in mindset and upliftment of his standard of living. “I am now able to perceive the respect I get from others," says Ram.

“In fact, as a housekeeper at a hospital, I’ve had the honour to serve people through the pandemic. I’m proud of the work I’ve done," Ram expresses.

Advertisement

Manual scavengers push their way into clogged sewers and septic tanks, where they cling for hours, scraping muck with their bare hands and suffering the toxic fume of sewage.

Maya Sable, for 12 years, has worked in the unorganised sector, in deplorable conditions. And then, her husband left her, leaving her to fend for herself and their three daughters.

On completing her training at Harpic World Toilet College, Maya got placed at a Clean and Care Facilities Service in Housekeeping, where she is getting more than double her previous salary. She now has access to PPE kits, a Provident Fund, ESI and insurance. She works a wholesome 8 hours a day and is actively raising awareness among other workers and getting them training at HWTC.

“All sanitation workers should be given proper training," Maya says firmly.

Over hundreds of manual scavengers die every year, asphyxiated by poisonous gases. Manual scavenging was, however, banned 25 years ago when the Employment of Manual Scavengers and Construction of Dry Latrines (Prohibition) Act, 1993 was passed in the parliament. Though illegal still the deplorable practice continues in many parts of the country. This occupation exists in our society mainly because of the continued presence of insanitary and unhygienic toilets. There are about 2.6 million dry toilets in India that require cleaning by hand, according to an NGO— Safai Karmachari Andolan—that works towards abolishing manual scavenging.

Advertisement

Sunil Siraswal, 35, was working a manhole when a bunch of women, seeing him filled in muck, spat at him. “Humiliation was an everyday challenge, but this particular incident left me heartbroken," Sunil says. He had spent 16 years cleaning gutters and manholes, wearing nothing but a pair of pants and risking his life every single day.

Advertisement

Following his training at Harpic World Toilet College, Sunil continues to work as a drainage cleaner now but with machines. “Mr Amitabh Bachchan gave me one," he proudly claims.

Sunil is also actively involved in a self-help group, of which he is president. “My work helps keep Aurangabad cleaner and its people healthier," said Sunil, who also has an ambition to have his own sanitation business. “I will be an entrepreneur— the king of sanitation!" he beams.

Advertisement

India’s first World Toilet College was set up by British health and hygiene product major Reckitt in August 2018 in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad. In the first year the college trained 3200 sanitation workers helping them in securing sustainable employment.

Mission Pani, an initiative of News 18- Harpic India, is a campaign for water conservation, safe sanitation and hygiene. The campaign aims to change attitudes and behaviour towards water consumption and safe sanitation.

Advertisement

A book ‘101 Stories of Inspiration’ chronicles such stories of success and transformation of lives of the sanitation workers. The compilation of inspiring journeys of sanitation workers was launched on the occasion of World Toilet Day on November 19. On the occasion of World Toilet Day, the Mission Paani initiative had pledged to uphold India’s first-ever Preamble for safe water and sanitation security for all citizens.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.