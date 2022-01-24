A sanitation worker’s inspiring crusade against all odds to find a better job

Manisha Sominath Khadke was married off when she was only 15 years old and she was not allowed to step out of her home due to family restrictions. However, she needed money and eventually took up the work of cleaning local public toilets.

“I was just 15 when I was married off. My family wouldn’t let me step out of the house to work. I was completely lost and needed the money, so I started cleaning the local public toilet," says Manisha.

When Manisha heard of the training programme at the Harpic World Toilet College in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad and wanted to enrol, her family wouldn’t allow her. It took all her will to persuade them into letting her join the programme and finally, they agreed.

Advertisement

Following her training, she got placed as an employee at United CIIGMA Hospital, Aurangabad.

Expressing her happiness she says, “From a public toilet cleaner to the best employee at

the hospital, I feel like I’m living a dream."

The training programme at HWTC has not only changed Manisha’s life but it has also helped her to earn respect in the family.

“I’ve also noticed a change in mindset in my family. Now that I’ve shown them I can do anything, gender equality seems to have become a reality for me," says Manisha.

Manual Scavenging has been banned under Employment of Manual Scavengers and Construction of Dry Latrines (Prohibition) Act, 1993 but the practice still persists in several parts of the country.

With an aim to transform the lives of sanitation workers the Harpic World Toilet College has been running a training programme and helping the sanitation workers to find better jobs.

Advertisement

‘101 Stories of Inspiration’, a coffee table book, chronicles such stories of success and transformation of lives of the sanitation workers. The book was unveiled at the Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021.

Mission Pani, an initiative of News 18- Harpic India, is a campaign for water conservation, safe sanitation and hygiene.

Join the Mission Paani movement.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.