Agent of Change: Vijay Laxmi helps Haryana villages achieve ODF status

Vijay Laxmi’s story is at the core of the toilet revolution in Hirmathla village of Nuh district in Mewat region of Haryana. It came into the spotlight long before the launch of Swachh Bharat Mission that promised to provide toilets for all in rural India. Sulabh International chose Haryana’s Hirmathla village for its ‘Toilet for All’ programme a few years ago, intending to provide a toilet in every house. Vijay Laxmi, a campaign volunteer, educates people in her village and neighbouring areas about the hazards of open defecation. As a sanitation worker and mother of three, she has played an important role in establishing Hirmathla as an Open Defecation Free (ODF) village.

“Open defecation has been a huge problem in my village. Even though we now have toilets in the village, many families try to save water and make their children defecate in the drain, or out in the open. As a volunteer, I try to prevent that, even by offering them buckets of water from my own tank for flushing the latrine. We’ve seen a lot of suffering before we had such clean surroundings. We can’t afford to become complacent and let it all come to naught," says Laxmi.

Married off only at the age of 14, Vijay Laxmi came to Hirmathla her in-laws did not have a toilet at their house. She was shocked to know that none of the 140 households in the village had toilets.

“I am an ordinary woman. But I knew I had to put in this effort to create change, to bring in safe sanitation, and to motivate my community against open defecation, keeping a strict vigil on the proper use of toilets by families in the village and even in nearby areas," she says with humility.

A sanitation worker and mother of three, Vijay Laxmi became a volunteer and spread awareness on cleanliness when Sulabh International started its campaign in the village to build toilets for all. Her baby steps have helped in making Hirmathla and neighbouring villages Open Defecation Free (ODF). In Hirmathla all households got toilets by 2014 with the help of Sulabh International. This has significantly changed the lives of the villagers, especially of women.

‘101 Stories of Inspiration’, a coffee table book, contains many such stories of change from the grassroots. The book was launched at Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19 last year.

