Avinash Sakat: A graduate sanitation worker in pursuit of entrepreneurial dreams

Avinash Sakat was forced to follow the footsteps of his family members and started working as a sanitation worker despite being a graduate due to the financial crisis. The 24-year-old third generation sanitation worker used to clean drains and sewerage lines but he did not give up his dream of securing a better job.

“My entire family has worked in sanitation for the last two generations. But I had different plans, with no intention of being a cleaner or sanitation worker. In fact, I even completed my graduation with an A grade, but due to a crisis in the family, I got pushed into working as a cleaner, cleaning sewage and drainage blocks, " recalls Avinash.

Having seen both his parents fall sick often from working in unsanitary conditions, he was desperate to help them do better. “I decided I would build up on my savings and prepare for a better future for all of us," he says.

With this aim, he started educating his family in professional cleaning practices and enrolled his younger brother as a trainee at the Harpic World Toilet College in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad. He then ensured that both his parents moved to the housekeeping sector to work in a safer environment.

HWTC has shaped Avinash’s life in such a way that after getting counselled by experts at HWTC, he has now enrolled for a management programme. He is now pursuing an MBA degree in Human Resource Management, from a reputed institute.

“I want to pursue my entrepreneurial dreams and eventually establish my own business in the sanitation sector," he says.

The Harpic World Toilet College set up by British health and hygiene product major Reckitt in August 2018 in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad has transformed the lives of many sanitation workers for a dignified living.

In the first year of its operation, the college trained 3200 sanitation workers helping them in securing sustainable employment.

A book ‘101 Stories of Inspiration’ chronicles such stories of success and transformation of lives of the sanitation workers. The compilation of inspiring journeys of sanitation workers was launched on the occasion of World Toilet Day on November 19, 2021.

Mission Paani, an initiative of News 18- Harpic India, is a campaign for water conservation, safe sanitation and hygiene.

