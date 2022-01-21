College dropout manual scavenger from Aurangabad finds job at airport, thanks to HWTC

Prem Prabhakar Jadhav dropped out of college and took up cleaning work in order to help his family of nine. Prem’s entire family, including two sisters, worked as scavengers and they did not even know that scavenging was illegal.

“I lived my life like a gully boy. My entire family of nine, including my three sisters, worked as scavengers. I had to leave college and take up cleaning work, because we were so poor. We didn’t even know scavenging was illegal," says Prem.

It was only once Prem joined the Harpic World Toilet College (HWTC), Aurangabad, that he realised scavenging was, in fact, illegal under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

Prem now works at an airport. “I still remember the first day of my new job—I stepped into the airport and saw an aeroplane for the first time ever. I now live like an officer," he gushes.

Prem first persuaded his sisters to quit scavenging and now he’s trying to get the rest of his family to do the same. He also wants to get his sisters and other family members trained at HWTC so that they can find better jobs.

“My aim is to get all of them trained at Harpic World Toilet College so they can get work in other sectors and leave this hazardous job," says Prem.

The Harpic World Toilet College was established by Reckitt, the British health and hygiene products major, in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad in August 2018 to train and upskill the sanitation workers for better livelihood options. The college trained 3200 sanitation workers in its first year of operation and most of the workers trained at the college have found sustainable employment and are living a dignified life.

A coffee table book titled ‘101 Stories of Inspiration’ was released at the Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021. The book is a compilation of the stories of transformation of the lives of sanitation workers who were trained at the Harpic World Toilet College.

Mission Paani, an initiative of News18 and Harpic India, advocates access to drinking water, sanitation and hygiene for all.

