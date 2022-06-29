Community Participation transforms Rajasthan’s Dhanora to become Smart Village

If transformation with community participation has a definition, then it would be Dhanora, a small village in Dholpur district of Rajasthan. A few years back, anyone visiting the village would have witnessed that Dhanora grappled with lack of water supply, broken roads, no electricity and absence of proper waste management system. But, now the situation has changed and anyone visiting this village will witness clean roads surrounded with lush green trees, solar lights, meditation centre, and potable water system along with a public library.

The vision of an IRS officer, who is a native of the village, has completely changed the fate of Dhanora. On one rainy day, Satyapal Singh Meena saw an elderly woman was being taken to fields as she was suffering from dysentery. This incident moved him and he decided to transform the village with the help of Eco Needs Foundation, an organisation devoted to making villages eco-friendly.

With a population of 2000, the Dhanora village went on to become India’s first smart village when Eco Needs Foundation adopted it and helped people to change the scenario. Smart Village project aims at the social, cultural, physical and economic development of a village. The focus is given to all-round human development and protection of natural resources.

In collective efforts to transform the village, the villagers took responsibility and a massive campaign was organised through mohalla and nukkad meetings. These meetings were aimed to create awareness among villagers about water conservation, sanitation and sustainable development.

The biggest problem of the village was open defecation and poor sanitation. Through a campaign, people of village were made aware of the importance of the cleanliness, hygiene and toilets. With the help of community, and volunteer efforts a fund was raised and toilets were constructed in every household.

Now, the village has modern sewage system and water treatment plant that is being maintained by the people living in the village.

In order to overcome the challenge of water scarcity in the village, a water conservation system was developed with community participation. The villagers came together and made three-killometre long canal that connects to eight different percolation tanks to facilitate the water supply to the households. A water treatment plant has also been constructed to treat the waste water. This water is being used for irrigation. The water tanks also help to recharge the ground water.

The villagers have also established a skill development centre and a community library. The village roads, which were in poor conditions, have been revamped.

