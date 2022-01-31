Fighting for dignity of women: Meet sanitation crusader Asma Parveen

Water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) practice is important to everyone for their health and wellbeing. It is not just necessary for health but also for the status in the society. Sanitation and hygiene help people in growing economically and maintain a standard of living.

Having a toilet in the household is vital for every woman and lack of it causes various difficulties including health hazards. Lack of household toilets exposes them to the risks of molestation and harassment apart from compromising their dignity.

In 2014, six brides from Kheisha village in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district from their marital homes and returned to their parents’ place as their in-laws did not have toilets. This prompted Asma Parveen, a resident of the same village, to realise the vital role of a toilet in maintaining a woman’s dignity and respect. She was determined to do something about it.

Her inspiration was Priyanka Bharti, the first woman in UP who left her marital home due to lack of a toilet. In April 2012, Priyanka left her in-laws’ house in Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh as there was no household toilet and it became a revolutionary move towards toilet usage.

“It saddened me but also made me realise the significance of having a toilet at home, especially for us women. Toilets play such a vital role in maintaining a woman’s respect and dignity," says Asma Parveen.

The incidents in her village prompted her to start a campaign to build toilets in every household in her village. Her efforts have helped build toilets in 70 households and she now runs toilet and sanitation awareness programmes across many districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Deoria and Maharajganj.

Today, she is an active volunteer for Sulabh International’s Sulabh Sanitary Movement.

“I have been working to spread awareness about diseases born of improper defecation. I also guide sanitary workers on proper precautions and safety measures, for their wellbeing," she explains.

For her tireless efforts, Asma has been felicitated and awarded, not only by the district magistrates of Deoria and Gorakhpur, but also by former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav and by Dr Bindeshwar Pathak of Sulabh International.

‘101 Stories of Inspiration’, a coffee table book, chronicles many inspiring stories of sanitation crusaders like Asma, who have been leading the cleanliness campaign at the grassroots across India. The book was launched at the Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021.

