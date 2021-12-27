Focus on hand hygiene key to fight against infectious diseases

Hand hygiene is the single most important measure to prevent the spread of infections and keep people healthy, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Furthermore, it adds that unless world leaders continue to invest in hand washing, more than a million children under the age of five will die unnecessarily every year around the world. Additionally, washing hands thoroughly with soap or an alcohol-based hand rub can help prevent a variety of diseases, including pneumonia and diarrhoea, which are the two leading causes of death among the children below 5 years globally.

Hand hygiene, particularly washing hands with soap, is recognised as a highly cost-effective public health intervention with the potential to reduce disease burden worldwide. Washing hands at five critical times – after defecation, after cleaning a child’s bottom, before feeding infants or children, before eating and before food preparation – is estimated to lower the risk of diarrhoeal diseases and respiratory infections.

India can reduce the burden of many other diseases like worm infection, malnutrition and Hepatitis by improving the hand hygiene conditions. However, the lack of access to safe sanitation and water scarcity deprives many of regular hand washing. According to the 2018 National Sample Survey (NSS) data, just 35.8% of Indians washed hands with soap before eating while only 74% washed hands after defecation.

The Swachh Bharat Mission and the Jal Jeevan Mission are among the key initiatives taken by the Indian government in the right direction towards providing access to potable water and safe sanitation, but these issues need to be addressed on a war footing.

The WHO estimated that the Indian government’s flagship cleanliness campaign, Swachh Bharat Mission, played an important role in averting close to 3 lakh deaths due to diarrhoea and protein-energy malnutrition between 2014 and 2019.

The government is aimed at providing piped water to all the rural houses by 2024. As on December 22, 2021 over 8.68 crore of the total 19.22 crore rural households have been provided with piped water connections.

But, even when water is available, many people ignore washing hands. Both Central and state governments as well as other organisations need to take measures to create awareness and sensitise people about the benefits of washing hands at regular intervals to prevent the spread of diseases. Exploring when and why people wash their hands, and also what they use to clean their hands, may assist in effective implementation of the country’s water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) programmes.

