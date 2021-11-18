From Bollywood Chartbusters to Social Causes, Kausar Munir is Wielding Her Pen to Make the Right Noises

From a writer for Mona Singh’s hit television serial Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin to an acclaimed Bollywood lyricist and screenwriter, Kausar Munir is no stranger to those who have tapped their feet to her rocking numbers. While her song ‘Falak Tak’ from Tashan went on to become a chartbuster, she gained prominence as she wrote songs for several popular films, including Ishaqzaade, Ek Tha Tiger, Dhoom 3, “Bajrangi Bhaijaan," “Dear Zindagi".

Born in Mumbai, Munir graduated in English Literature from St. Xavier’s College. Upon graduating, Munir landed a job for research and writing with a documentary filmmaker.

She was given her first opportunity as a lyricist - to write a song for the film, leading to the creation of the very popular Falak Tak. She won an award for Standout Performance by a Lyricist for her debut song.

Munir then made her mark in Hindi cinema with her songwriting for Habib Faisal’s Ishaqzaade (2012) and there has been no looking back since then.

The lyricist is also known for her association with social causes. She has penned India’s first-ever pledge for inclusive sanitation as part of Network18 and Reckitt’s Mission Paani on World Toilet Day, November 19.

The maiden pledge to the first-of-a-kind Preamble entails focal points — access to clean drinking water and toilets for all, cleanliness, safe sanitation cycle (build, use, maintain, treat and reuse) to maintain the integrity of groundwater and surface water, safer toilets for healthier lives, and a clean, green life.

Munir will be a part of Network18 and Reckitt’s Mission Paani event on November 19.

