From Glam World to Spiritual Awakening: Tracing the Journey of Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati

A renowned writer, speaker, spiritual leader, and social activist, Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati is known for sharing her journey of spiritual awakening. As a faith leader in the development sector, she has successfully planted and nourished seeds for peace, focusing on world health, water, sanitation and hygiene, and the rights and empowerment of women and girls.

Raised in the glam world of Hollywood, Sadhvi was born in an upper-middle-class Jewish family in the United States and pursued her education in the ivy league colleges. She studied psychology at Stanford University.

Sadhvi’s upbringing in a glittering world hid secrets about sexual abuse, depression, anxiety, and bulimia. However, in the summer of 1996, her life unexpectedly changed forever after she travelled to India and experienced spirituality on the banks of the Ganges.

Often dressed in a saffron sari, Sadhvi focuses on how the power of faith has transformed her life. “The unexpected experience of oneness with the divine that I had once on the banks of the River Ganga, made me realise I was a part of sacred perfection of the universe, that I am one with all," Sadhvi said during an event organised to honour her book- ‘Hollywood to the Himalayas’.

On her spiritual journey, the first city where Sadhvi visited was Rishikesh, where she had an unexpected, powerful, transformative experience that forced her to stay back in India.

On World Toilet Day, November 19, Sadhvi will be a guest at Network18 and Reckitt’s Mission Paani event. The mission is an initiative of News18 in association with Harpic India with an objective of ‘every Indian should have access to safe water and sanitation.’ The campaign aims to amplify all efforts and create awareness towards safe water, sanitation and hygiene. As the campaign tries to amplify all efforts towards access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene for all experts, activities and celebrities have extended their support for the cause.

Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati will share her insight on safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene at the Mission Paani’s event. She will also be a part of an esteemed panel of guests to deliberate on access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene for all in India.

