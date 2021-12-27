From manual scavenger to a sanitation crusader

Usha Chaumar, a resident of Rajasthan’s Alwar used to work as a manual scavenger till 2003. She used to go to houses to clean and carry night soil. Now she heads a prestigious NGO, Sulabh International Social Service Organisation, and is an inspiration to all. Usha Chaumar, a sanitation activist and Dalit social worker has been awarded Padma Shri last year, for her pioneering efforts.

Usha’s job made her feel untouchable and so dirty that she could not eat after returning from work. She has faced discrimination and was marginalised from society while working as a manual scavenger. Lakhs of people like Usha get to spend their entire life in such deplorable conditions. People do not touch manual scavengers, they are not allowed to touch groceries in the market and they are even prohibited from entering temples.

However, Usha decided to break free. Instead of getting depressed and demotivated due to the atrocities and adversities she faced, she decided to fight back and bring a change for all the manual scavengers who suffer from similar fate. When Nai Disha, an NGO by Sulabh International, offered her an opportunity to work for safe sanitation, there was no turning back for Usha.

Usha gives the credit for her transformation to the founder of Sulabh International, Dr Bindeshwar Pathak. Born to a Dalit family in Deegh village near Bharatpur, Rajasthan, Usha started manual scavenging at the age of 7, along with her mother. She was married at the age of 10. She moved to her husband’s family at the age of 14 and continued the manual scavenging. In 2002, she met the founder of Sulabh International, Dr Bindeshwar Pathak, while he was on his visit to her village to meet the manual scavengers. Looking for an alternative sustainable lifestyle, she joined the NGO, Nai Disha, under Dr Pathak’s guidance.

She learnt different skills like stitching, food processing, Mehndi designing and much more at Nai Disha for an alternate livelihood. Soon she started raising her voice against the practice of manual scavenging and became a powerful public speaker. She travelled to the United States, Paris, South Africa and many other countries to raise the voice against the plight of the manual scavengers in India. She wants to spread the word about the cause so that the practice of manual scavenging can be completely eliminated.

Usha is an inspiration to hundreds of other women like her. The president of Sulabh International Social Service Organisation, Usha, has emerged as a winner with her determination to do something for the welfare of the Dalit community.

Usha, who once was treated as feeble, weak and untouchable, is now the voice of hundreds of other manual scavengers in the country. From failing to even stand up for her own rights to become a confident woman leader, Usha Chaumar is now a real example of strong will and empowerment.

Usha Chaumar recently joined Mission Paani’s World Toilet Day event on November 20 and shared her vision for inclusive and safe sanitation for all. The goal of Mission Paani, an initiative by News18 and Harpic India, is to advocate access to clean water, safe sanitation and hygiene for all. The campaign aims at bringing all efforts together for availability of clean drinking water, safe sanitation and hygiene.

