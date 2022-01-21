From Manual scavenger to ITI certified worker: Inspiring Journey of Vikram Waghmare

Vikram Ashok Waghmare was only 16 years old when he started working as a manual scavenger. An uneducated teenager, Ashok, never imagined that he would be able to quit scavenging. The Harpic World Toilet College in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad changed the life of Ashok forever while he was uncertain about his future.

“I was uneducated and never imagined I’d be able to quit scavenging. I had no idea what lay in store for me," says Vikram about his past.

Training at Harpic World Toilet College helped Vikram realise the importance of education and he joined the Industrial Training Institute to study alongside his housekeeping job. Vikram had got the job through the placement programme of the Harpic World Toilet College.

And ever since, he’s been going from strength to strength.

“I realised there are no shortcuts to success and my diligence got me promoted to a machine operator, within a year. I’m not yet successful, but with my education and my hard work, I know I’ll get there soon," says a proud Vikram.

The Harpic World Toilet College was established by Reckitt, the British hygiene products major, in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad in August 2018. The college aims to train the sanitation workers in safety measures and to enable them to find better jobs.

‘101 Stories of Inspiration’, a coffee table book, is a compilation of many such stories of transformation of the lives of the sanitation workers like Vikram. The book was launched at the Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021.

Mission Paani, an initiative of News 18- Harpic India, is a campaign on access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene for all.

