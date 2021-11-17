From Meticulous Journalist to RS Deputy Chairman, Harivansh Narayan Singh is Master of All Trades

A soft but firm voice, a meticulous journalist and Rajya Sabha deputy chairman — Harivansh Narayan Singh dons several hats.

The traditional Lohiaite was born in Uttar Pradesh’s Balia in 1956 and spent over four decades as a Hindi journalist — working across Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal.

Politics is fairly recent for Singh who was picked by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in 2014 and nominated to the Rajya Sabha as the party’s candidate.

Singh completed his Masters in Economics from the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and became an active proponent of the JP-movement. After Dharmyug, he spent some years in Kolkata, working in the editorial team of the ‘Ravivar’ weekly magazine, and finally in 1989 he joined the Ranchi-based Prabhat Khabar.

In 1990, after the Janata Dal came to power momentarily, Singh served as the media advisor to then Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar.

On his first day as the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman in August 2018, Singh’s walkover-election became a subject of humour in the Upper House.

“There were ‘Haris’ at both sides, but I hope that with Harivansh Narayan Singh’s win, Rajya Sabha will have harikripa," PM Modi had said, referring to Singh’s easy victory against Congress candidate BK Hariprasad.

Not just that, Modi had also called Singh a “favourite" of former PM Chandra Shekhar. “He has been blessed with the talent of writing. He was also a favourite of former PM Chandra Shekhar ji," he had said.

Often called a “changemaker" in Rajya Sabha, Singh is one of the invitees to Network18 and Reckitt’s Mission Paani event on the occasion of World Toilet Day on November 19.

