From sanitation worker to entrepreneur: Inspirational journey of Manoj Suresh Kamble

Manoj Suresh Kamble, who worked as a manual scavenger for 14 years, used to face a tough time making a living. He was even thrown out of his rented house as he could not pay the rent to the landlord.

Sanitation workers in India are often vulnerable, with no labour rights or social protection. They are frequently subjected to societal stigma and have inconsistent income. It was no different situation for Manoj and he was desperate to come out of this dire financial condition.

Manoj’s entrepreneurial journey began when he joined Harpic World Toilet College to train in self-development. He had no idea what the future had in store for him. He was offered a housekeeping job after his training, but instead, he decided to start his own business.

In August 2018, Reckitt inaugurated the Harpic World Toilet College in Aurangabad, Maharashtra with a five-day classroom training module for sanitation workers. The institute helps the sanitation workers in living a dignified life and assists them in securing better employment opportunities.

“My training helped me gain a better understanding of money and how to earn it. So I started taking contracts for cleaning up residential societies, and instead of doing it myself, I would hire a few people to do the job," says Manoj.

Manoj, who is quite skilled at his work, now has a few labourers working under him and he earns around Rs 25,000 per month. “Now, my dream is to buy a house in my home city, Aurangabad," he says delightfully.

‘101 Stories of Inspiration’, a coffee table book, chronicles many such stories of success and transformation of sanitation workers. The book was launched at Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021.

