From sanitation worker to supervisor at 3-star hotel, Santosh Dandge comes a long way

It’s a phenomenal transformation for Santosh Shripad Dandge from being a sweeper to becoming a supervisor at a 3-star hotel. Santosh, always wanted to secure a government job after finishing his studies. But he had to drop out of school and look for work due to his family condition.

“Growing up, I wanted to finish my studies and get a government job. But I had to drop out of school and look for work. A friend of mine would help people get work, so I would call him frequently, but I often found myself waiting for a job to come along, sometimes for days on end. Even when I got work, the money was less, and the work, risky, " recalls Santosh.

After completing his training at Harpic World Toilet College, Aurangabad he bagged a job at 3-star hotel in the city as a supervisor. He has also started counselling others in his community.

“Earlier, cleaning was just about doing my job, but now that I understand the importance of cleanliness, there is a clearly defined purpose to what I do," he elaborates.

From never having even heard of a safety kit, Santosh now approaches his work in a professional and technical manner. His focus is to help as many people improve the quality of their work and their lives as possible.

“I’m sharing my knowledge with those I work with, so they can do better, too," he says proudly.

The Harpic World Toilet College, a first of its kind institution for sanitation workers, was established by Reckitt, the British health and hygiene products giant, in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad in association with Jagaran Pehel and World Toilet College, Singapore in August 2018. The college in its first year trained 3200 sanitation workers. Most of the sanitation workers trained by the college have got jobs in different organisations.

‘101 Stories of Inspiration’, a coffee table book, contains many stories of transformation of sanitation workers like Santosh Shripad Dandge. The book was launched at Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021.

