From sanitation worker to trainer: Touching tale of Ganesh Ambadas Gaikwad

Ganesh Ambadas Gaikwad got evicted from his rented house as he was unable to pay the rent. But he felt even worse when he could not afford to buy a new sari for his wife during the festive season when all the women around him were dressing up nicely.

Sanitation work is inherently dangerous; even with use of machines and proper protective gear there is a high risk of health hazards and accidents.

Use of machines for cleaning of drains and sewage lines is either incomplete or impossible in many places. Sanitation workers enter septic tanks or sewer lines without any or little protection, training or emergency backup. They are also underpaid and frequently work on the side, with no benefits such as insurance or pension.

Sanitation worker Ganesh knew for a while that he had to bring a change in his life in order to come out of the financial crisis.

He started training with Harpic World Toilet College (HWTC) in Aurangabad, Maharashtra and got placed in an organisation where he is now working as a trainer. He has even earned the reputation of being a hard working employee of the organisation.

“I have started saving and have even quit chewing tobacco. I now gift my wife four saris every year and she is thrilled with my promotion," says a happy Ganesh.

From Ganya to Ganesh Sir the transformation of Ganesh Ambadas Gaikwad is commendable and inspiring for fellow sanitation workers like him. Committed to improving the lives of sanitation workers the HWTC launched a training programme for them after its inception in August 2018. In the first year 3200 sanitation workers were trained.

