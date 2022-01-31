Gramalaya changes life of Tamil Nadu garbage collector for better living

Sanitation workers always face the risk of health hazards due to deplorable work conditions. Despite being at the forefront of keeping our cities and towns clean, they face social discrimination and earn a paltry sum. Most of the sanitation workers are not aware about safety norms and their rights. Shanmuga Prakash, a garbage collector with Tiruchirappalli City Corporation also collected garbage from each house twice daily but without any safety gears.

He was not aware of safety norms and he used to fall sick several times. He even hurt himself while segregating waste due to the blades, broken glass pieces and metal parts.

“My work includes waste collection and segregation, for the Tiruchirapalli City Corporation, twice a day. The segregation of waste at source is meant to encourage people to recycle. But I often find pieces of metal, broken bottles and medical waste, including used sanitary napkins, which have all, at different points in time, hurt me or caused me to fall sick," says Shanmuga.

The Gramalaya health educators changed the life of Shanmuga for better. Shanmuga was taught by Gramalaya how to navigate these hazards through safer practices and protective gear.

“This awareness and implementation of these safety measures have saved me from many health hazards. I’ve been insisting other members of my family attend the classes at Gramalaya, too," says Shanmuga.

He is now also more aware of the opportunities available to sanitation workers that would have never heard of otherwise.

‘101 Stories of Inspiration’, a coffee table book, carries many stories of transformation of sanitation workers like Shanmuga. The book was launched at the Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021.

