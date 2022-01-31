Gramalaya helps Tiruchirappalli sanitation worker to lead a safe and healthy life

Saravanan, a sanitation worker with Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli City Corporation used to work without any safety gears. He was not even aware about any safe practices regarding his daily work and the health risk he faces. He would get skin allergies and rashes but often ignored it.

“I used to work with bare hands and bare feet, which gave me skin allergies and rashes of all kinds. I would just apply some oil and never bother to figure out what was causing the problem. The acid and bleaching powder had also led to an ulcerous growth in my throat, making it difficult to swallow food," says Saravanan.

It was only when Saravanan met a health educator from Gramalaya, an NGO working for the welfare of the manual scavengers, that he understood the root cause of all his illnesses.

“In the awareness classes she conducted, the health educator showed me the correct way of going about things and using safety gear, including PPE kits. Up until then, I hadn’t realised how faecal matter was getting stuck under my fingernails and it was the virus from this that was making me sick," says Saravanan.

Once Saravanan realised the importance of something as simple as washing his hands frequently, he noticed a drastic change.

“I feel stronger, physically as well as mentally. My whole life seems to have changed," says a happy Saravanan.

A book about the transformation of the lives of sanitation workers as a result of Gramalaya’s initiative was released at Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021. The book titled ‘101 Stories of Inspiration’ tells the stories of sanitation workers who were trained by Gramalaya and now live a better life.

