Hansaben Makwana’s Journey an Inspiration For All Who Strive to Dream

“If we, the people of the Valmiki community, don’t do this work, who will? How, then, will they live in a clean space and remain healthy?" questions Hansaben Maheshbhai Makwana, a 42-year-old sanitation worker. She had spent her entire life cleaning the toilets. “I don’t like to work in the dirt. Self-esteem is very important in life, but unfortunately, our work, the work of cleaning, is associated with dirt, and people look down upon us," says Hansaben.

Discrimination based on caste makes it difficult for people from lower castes to find work other than cleaning jobs, including manual scavenging. Many of them are illiterate and come from underprivileged homes. Even if it puts their lives in jeopardy, cleaning sewers is their only alternative.

Dalits, who serve as manual scavengers, usually belong to the Hindu Valmiki sub-caste. This community is considered to be at the bottom of the social structure. As a result, they experience discrimination and harassment.

However, luck was on Hansaben’s side. She was illiterate but determined. Despite all odds, she was able to find work and even started a women’s Self-Help Group (SHG). “With the help of this SHG, I was able to get a loan and complete my beautician’s course and enter a new line of work," says Hansaben.

Hansaben has always wanted to be a beautician, and now she’s fulfilling her wish. “I am now financially viable and can easily dream that my children will do well, with great jobs, once they complete their education," she smiles.

A book titled ‘101 Stories of Inspiration’ contains many stories of transformation of sanitation workers like Hansaben. The book was launched at Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19 last year.

