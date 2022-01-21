Harpic World Toilet College enables Sadhana Chavan to quit manual scavenging

Sadhana Vikas Chavan did not give up when her husband passed away due to his addiction to alcohol. She took up toilet cleaning to meet the financial needs of the family. However, her earning was not enough and she wanted to switch to a better job only for her children. She wanted to provide better education to her kids.

“I lost my husband but not my will. He died of alcoholism, and I’ve been struggling to make ends meet, ever since. For a very long time, I cleaned community toilets, for Rs 25 each, and earned a maximum of Rs 4,500 in a month. But I was determined to find a new source of income, so I could give my kids a better education," says Sadhana.

The training at Harpic World Toilet College in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra helped Sadhana to quit manual scavenging. After her training, she was placed at United CIIGMA Hospital as a housekeeper.

Advertisement

Her permanent job and improved salary helped her transfer her children to a better school. She has also opened a savings account for her own and their future.

“Harpic World Toilet College was like a ray of hope for me," says Sadhana.

The first World Toilet College in India was set up in August 2018 in Aurangabad by Reckitt, the British health and hygiene products giant, in association with the World Toilet Organisation (Singapore) and Jagran Pehel.

As many as 3,200 sanitation workers were trained in the first year of the college and secured sustainable employment.

‘101 Stories of Inspiration’, a coffee table book, is a compilation of the stories of change in the lives of sanitation workers like Sadhana. The book was unveiled at the Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021.

Mission Paani, an initiative of News 18-Harpic India, is a campaign on clean water, sanitation and hygiene.

Advertisement

Join the Mission Paani movement.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.