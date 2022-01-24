Harpic World Toilet College helps a manual scavenger to build his own house

Shaikh Maksud Shaikh Mehmood cleaned toilets for 12 years and now after getting training at Harpic World Toilet College, he is able to purchase a piece of land to build his dream house. It’s a long journey for Mehmood who used to live in a 10 by 15 square feet house with his family.

He was always looked down upon in his community as everybody worked in mutton shops. While even his extended family members worked in mutton shops he was forced to work as a sanitation worker for earning a living.

“I had to clean toilets for a living. It’s frowned upon, in my community, where everybody, including my extended family, works in mutton shops. But I didn’t seem to have much of a choice. Ganda hai, par dhanda hai (It’s a dirty business but it’s still business)," says Mehmood.

However, after taking training at Harpic World Toilet College in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad he got a job as a housekeeper. He also took up a small contract of cleaning jobs on the side, which have helped him save some money to purchase a plot of land, along with his wife, brother, and brother’s wife.

“We are now building our own home, the one we’ve always dreamed of," he smiles.

The book ‘101 Stories of Inspiration’ is a compilation of such stories of success and transformation of lives of the sanitation workers. The book was unveiled at the Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021.

Mission Paani, a News18-Harpic India initiative advocates access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene for all.

