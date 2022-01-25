Harpic World Toilet College helps Aurangabad youth becoming a better person

Life gave Akash Randive a second chance when he came to know about the training programme at Harpic World Toilet College. Prior to joining the college Akash had lost a lot in life due to his anger issues. His short tempered often nature created trouble for him and his family. He was even thrown out of jobs several times.

“I would get angry at incredibly small things. And so, people would avoid me, as well as my family. I lost out on friends and was thrown out of many jobs," recalls Akash.

Harpic World Toilet College in Aurangabad, Maharashtra changed his way of living and he became a different person. Now anger issues are a thing of past and he says that there has been no looking back since. Today, the 26-year-old youth is beaming with confidence and feels strengthened to grow in life.

The positive mindset and professionalism have brought financial stability for Akash as well as happiness for his family. He says, “My anger issues are now a thing of the past. I’ve gone from being an angry young man to a cool guy."

‘101 Stories of Inspiration’, a coffee table book, chronicles many such stories of transformation of the sanitation workers. The book was unveiled at the Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021.

Mission Paani, an initiative of News 18- Harpic India, is a campaign for water conservation, safe sanitation and hygiene.

