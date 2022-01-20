Harpic World Toilet College helps manual scavenger Raju Kambale to give up alcohol

Raju Shyamji Kambale was an alcohol addict and would spend all the money, he earned as a manual scavenger, on alcohol. He never gave a single rupee to his family. He worked only to get money to spend on his drinking needs.

“I worked as a manual scavenger while also battling alcohol addiction. I wanted to earn money so I could fulfil my drinking needs. I never handed over even a single penny to my family," recalls Raju.

When Raju joined the Harpic World Toilet College training programme, he realised success would be easy to come by, if he gave up on his addiction.

“I felt a sense of fulfillment, so I stopped drinking. Not a drop of alcohol have I touched, since," says Raju.

There was a time, nobody wanted to come close to Raju because he was always reeking of alcohol, but it’s a different story now. Raju got placed as a housekeeper at a hotel and now he has his own savings account.

“My family is very proud of me and my job. I feel like an ideal person," he grins.

The Harpic World Toilet College, India’s first, was established by Reckitt, the British health and hygiene products giant, in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad in association with Jagaran Pehel and World Toilet College, Singapore. The college started functioning from August 2018 and in its first year 3200 sanitation workers were trained. Many sanitation workers have been trained by the college and got jobs in different organisations.

‘101 Stories of Inspiration’, a book, contains many stories of transformation of sanitation workers like Raju Shyamji Kambale. The book was launched at Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021.

