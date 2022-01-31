Harpic World Toilet College helps Satish Salve to quit manual scavenging

Satish Jagannath Salve became the first person from his community to leave the scavenging work. Satish, who lived in a slum, had given up the hope to leave it behind. His family and neighbours all were manual scavengers. The situation was so difficult that they didn’t have proper drinking water.

However, his training at Harpic World Toilet College, Aurangabad, transformed his life forever.

“I lived in a slum where all of us, including each one of my neighbours, were scavengers. We didn’t even have proper drinking water. My parents had been hoping to get me married, but each one of my proposals was rejected due to the nature of my work. I never thought I’d leave it behind," narrates Satish about his past.

Now, none of his family members is involved in scavenging, any longer and Satish has a job.

Advertisement

“So many things have changed in my life, post my training at the Harpic World Toilet College training," he says. Moreover, Satish is getting married very soon.

The Harpic World Toilet College was established by Reckitt, the British health and hygiene products giant, in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad in association with Jagaran Pehel and World Toilet College, Singapore in August 2018. The college in its first year trained 3200 sanitation workers. Most of the sanitation workers trained by the college have got jobs in different organisations.

‘101 Stories of Inspiration’, a coffee table book, contains many stories of transformation of sanitation workers like Satish Jagannath Salve. The book was launched at Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021.

Mission Paani, a News 18 - Harpic India initiative, is a campaign on drinking water, sanitation and hygiene for all.

Log on to https://www.news18.com/mission-paani/ and join the movement.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.