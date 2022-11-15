Helping Children to Develop Personal Hygiene Habits, Reckitt leads the way

Inculcating good behavioural, lifestyle or dietary habits in children at an early age is essential for them to live a healthy life as adults. Therefore, teaching children about the importance of personal hygiene, sanitation and cleanliness is essential.

Efforts for the same should be made both at home as well as schools to keep children protected from illnesses and infections. Access to clean water, toilets and good hygiene helps them lead a healthy life and both parents as well as teachers have a major role to play in this regard.

Sanitation habits don’t need to be complicated in order to be effective. Simple lessons like how to properly wash hands, food sanitation, and keeping your surroundings clean can be taught to children. Other important lessons that can be taught are proper oral hygiene, proper toilet usage and healthy washroom habits.

These sanitation habits are essential for keeping children from falling sick during their formative years, where even intermittent absences from schools due to sickness have long-term effects. Preventing illnesses and sickness through good hygiene practices can also improve overall health and lower the risk of chronic health conditions.

Early messages about good water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) practices are even more important in the context of India where children below the age of 15 make up over a quarter of the population. Children, especially those belonging to poor and marginalised sections of the society often face the brunt of water scarcity and lack of access to safe sanitation. Outreach and targeted awareness drives are even more important to eliminate the health issues resulting from poor hygiene.

With an aim to educate children about good hygiene practices, Reckitt partnered with Sesame Workshop India, an educational non-profit, as part of the Harpics - News18 Mission Swachhta Aur Paani initiative. The partnership aims to engage with 17.5 million children across the country with a focus on promoting positive sanitation and reinforcing healthy toilet habits. The partnership raises awareness around healthy toilet habits among children aged 3-8 years. The initiative will also develop and recognise children as “Swachhta Champions". The programme will use beloved characters from the long-running American children’s show Sesame Street – Elmo, Raya, Chamki, and Cookie Monster, who are globally loved and known for championing critical issues facing children by being their role model.

“It is important to address the issue of water for hygiene and sanitation with children in their formative years. Raising awareness about the right to a safe toilet is imperative. Habits like using the toilet for bio activities, leaving the toilet clean for the next person, and washing hands frequently are habits that should be inculcated in children right at the onset. Sesame with its muppets and carefully curated books and different formats of learning is the ideal partner to help us engage with children and take the message of toilet hygiene and sanitation to help build healthy habits at an early stage." said Ravi Bhatnagar, Director, External Affairs & Partnerships, SOA, Reckitt.

