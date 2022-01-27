Here’s how Gramalaya changed life of Tiruchirappalli sanitation worker for better

Sanitation workers often work in hazardous conditions risking their lives. They face several health risks due to the toxic fumes from drains and clogged sewage lines. Though they keep our cities clean they earn a paltry sum and face asocial discrimination.

Life was no different for 38-year-old Chitra. She had been cleaning clogged toilets and collecting waste from households for 13 years but her life changed when she came in contact with Gramalaya.

“I have been collecting waste from households for the last 13 years, besides cleaning community toilets. I found it more convenient to work with bare hands, so that’s what I did, without realising the dangers of it. I would clean clogged toilets by putting my hands into the toilet filled with faecal matter and soiled sanitary napkins. I put up with the stink and the dirt, but then started having trouble breathing. The doctor told me to beware of bronchial disease."

Fortunately, Chitra, who works with the Tiruchirappalli City Corporation in Tamil Nadu, came across Gramalaya, a non-governmental organisation which works for the welfare of sanitation workers, where she attended many sessions with health educators. Chitra learnt the dangers of faecal transmission and exposure to cleaning chemicals. The trainers of Gramalaya educated her on safety gear and equipment.

She also learnt about insurance and government schemes and was assisted with her children’s education.

“My kids now have a secure future and I’m in much better health. I’ve been using safety gear at work, eating more nutritious food and have been going for regular medical consultations," she adds.

‘101 Stories of Inspiration’, a coffee table book, carries many stories of transformation of sanitation workers like Chitra. The book was launched at the Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021.

