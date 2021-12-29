Here’s how India can build an inclusive WASH ecosystem

The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) have made it a target and priority for all member nations to ensure that everyone has access to adequate and equitable sanitation and hygiene by 2030. The SDGs state that the countries must prioritise the access to water, sanitation and hygiene for the marginalised as well as vulnerable groups and leave no one behind.

Stakeholders in the water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) sector have made significant progress in better understanding and prioritising the WASH needs of women and girls, as well as people with disabilities, transgenders and marginalised sections. Although India does not have a comprehensive WASH policy, it has implemented several policies to improve access and availability of safe sanitation, clean drinking water and hygiene for all.

Health and well-being are inextricably linked to supply of clean water and fully-functioning sanitation systems. India is working hard to ensure that everyone has access to clean water and sanitation. Around 11 crore toilets have been built in rural areas under the Modi government’s ambitious Swachh Bharat Mission programme.

The Central government has launched many WASH programmes in both urban and rural areas. Women’s WASH needs are addressed by the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) and Grameen (SBM-G), the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and the Jal Jeevan Mission. SBM’s focus on building individual household toilets has made a significant difference in the lives of women who previously had to travel long distances or wait for long periods to relieve themselves.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has issued a Toilet Cleanliness Protocol for Public and Community Toilets to assist in the maintenance of minimum standards of cleanliness. The protocol includes parameters such as the installation of sanitary napkin vending machines and incinerators in women’s toilets, adequate lighting, and the presence of female caretakers on the premises.

Similarly, the AMRUT scheme aims to bring piped water to urban households, reducing the workload for women and protecting them from health risks caused by contaminated water. The National Guidelines on Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) were issued by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation in 2015, paving the way for the adoption of safe menstrual hygiene practices.

While the dice is rolling, there is still a long way to go with respect to gender inclusion as well as consideration for marginalised and vulnerable sections while building the WASH ecosystem. Women’s needs must be taken into account when developing sanitation infrastructure. The needs of the transgender community should also be considered while building the sanitation infrastructure. The members of the transgender community often face harassment, abuse and social discrimination when it comes to using public or community toilets.

The practice of cities collecting gender-disaggregated data and assessing public sanitation infrastructure in response to gendered needs is the first important step in that direction. Women, including sanitation workers, must be encouraged to participate in the development of city sanitation plans, which must then be implemented on the ground through sanitation forums and community structures. Female sanitation workers’ capacity must also be built by linking them to programmes like the National Skill Development Mission, which can help them upskill or move into different vocations.

Efforts need to be made to promote inclusive budgeting, and encouraging women business leaders and entrepreneurs in the sanitation industry is another critical area of focus. Finally, addressing gender issues in WASH cannot be done in isolation, and men must be involved as partners in the process. Furthermore, stakeholders should develop an inclusive framework in implementing the WASH programmes.

Gender integration and mainstreaming necessitate critical thinking and strategic interventions at all stages. To truly live the SDG mandate of “Leaving No One Behind," inclusiveness and equity must be embedded not only in policy and planning but also in our mindset and behaviour.

Mission Paani, an initiative by News 18 and Harpic India aims to create awareness towards access to clean water, safe sanitation and hygiene for all.

