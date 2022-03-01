Here’s how Priyanka Bharti’s small step created a social revolution in UP

Priyanka Bharti dared to take a step in 2012 which gave birth to a social revolution in Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh. It was surprising for many when a newlywed Priyanka left her in-laws’ house protesting against lack of a household toilet. In Maharajganj district it was unheard of any woman to raise voice against defecating in open and it was indeed a revolutionary step by Priyanka which later turned into a social movement.

“When I first entered my in-laws’ house, after getting married, in April 2012, I was shocked to learn I would have to defecate in the open. When I resisted, my mother-in-law retaliated with ‘there’s no toilet at home, so what? We all defecate in the open, and so must you!’ In protest, I left my husband’s house, promising I wouldn’t return unless a toilet is constructed," recalls Priyanka.

Priyanka’s family had never seen a woman do something like this before. This is how started her campaign against open defecation, which attracted the attention of the public and officials to the plight of women who compromise their safety and dignity in rural areas of Uttar Pradesh due to lack of household toilets.

When Dr Bindeshwar Pathak, founder of Sulabh International, learned about Priyanka and her campaign, he promptly arranged for the construction of a toilet at her in-laws’ home in Bishnupur Khurd village, of Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka was also awarded a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh by Dr Pathak.

Priyanka, who had left her in-laws’ house only within three days after her marriage, returned to her husban’s home after the toilet was built. But, she never give up championing the cause of safe sanitation for other women.

“It changed my life. I started a movement that ensured proper sanitation for women, in my own as well as in neighbouring villages," says Priyanka.

Her efforts have resulted in a number of sanitation-related public awareness campaigns. “I have been serving as a brand ambassador for Sulabh, to encourage safe sanitation and the use of toilets," says Priyanka.

‘101 Stories of Inspiration’, a coffee table book, contains many stories of social change like that of Priyanka. The book was launched at Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021.

Mission Paani, a News 18 - Harpic India initiative, is a campaign on drinking water, sanitation and hygiene for all.

