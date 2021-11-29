Here’s why women can lead India’s water management programmes

Women and girls are generally the ones who fetch water daily for their families for drinking and household chores like cooking, cleaning etc. A significant portion of their time is spent on the collection of water for their family’s requirements. In many regions in India, by an estimate, women devote almost 5-6 hours a day to the task of collecting water. Women, despite playing a pivotal role in fetching water for daily household needs across India, are the insignificant factors for the water management programmes.

In India, women have a significant participation in agricultural activities with about 75% of the rural women engaged in the sector, according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (2019-2020). A number of agricultural activities including weeding, harvesting, sowing performed by women. Women also work for as long as 14-15 hours a day and spend more time in agricultural activities as compared to men. A major part of India’s freshwater is used in agriculture and farmers rely heavily on groundwater for irrigation. The crisis of water scarcity on the face of large-scale groundwater extraction can be solved to a large extent with the active participation of women in water management programmes. Due to their high stakes in ensuring water security and judicious use of water resources, the women can lead the water management programmes.

Women also significantly participate in the development and maintenance of irrigation systems. Yet only a few women are in the decision-making position when it comes to water management. The significant participation of women in access to water resources, efficient management of scarce water supply and knowledge of irrigation systems makes them well qualified for contributing to water management programmes.

Since the responsibility of water supply and use is fulfilled by them, they have a great understanding of the location of water, its quality and quantity. Limited water resources require them to transform into specialists in water conservation, irrigation, recycling and efficient storage. Women also have a great track record in figuring out options and resolving problems associated with water and food management. All of this calls for an effective engagement of women in water management. When the participation of women is encouraged in the configuration and implementation of irrigation schemes, the overall productivity of the project can surge significantly.

It has also been observed that women favour having a private water supply and irrigation mechanism close to their homes. This enables them to efficiently manage their time between family and economic duties. Men on the other hand are less bothered with the location of the water resource.

